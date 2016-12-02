Hundred Christmas trees for the town

Market Harborough will be decorated with more than a hundred Christmas trees this year.

The trees in their wall brackets have been installed once again by Alden Electrical with the support of the Harborough Improvement Team’and the Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce who help subsidise the cost.

Last year, Alden put up 90 trees, but this year the total passed the hundred mark - 104 to be precise.

The trees are all around the town centre, except - it has to be said - for a gap on part of High Street, which “could do better”.

All businesses are invited to take part and the trees are installed in time for this years late night shopping extravaganza and Christmas Fair, which is tomorrow (Friday) night.

A spokesman for Alden said: “We hope to light the way to a bumper festive season!”