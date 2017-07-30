Huge crowds expected for Market Harborough’s 15th Arts Fresco festival

Have your say

More than 10,000 people are expected in Market Harborough for the town’s unique, quirky Arts Fresco event this autumn.

It’s one of the largest free street arts festivals in the UK, and it will take over the centre of the town on Sunday, September 10, from 11am to 4pm.

Top street artists to appear at the 15th Arts Fresco include:

– Highly-energised street comedy with Garagthy and Thom, winners of last year’s Audience Award.

– Deaf Men Dancing – aerial circus, Tango dancing.

– London-based all-woman acrobatic theatre group Mimbre.

– Feats of strength with Betty Brawn, the Strong Lady from Australia.

– Clowning with La Navet Bete, rammed full of acrobatics, improvisation, live music, audience interaction.

There will also be a children’s village, supported by the Market Harborough Building Society, featuring a circus workshops, entertainment and more.

Nina Thomas from the Arts Fresco Organising Committee said: “We’re delighted to reach our 15th anniversary, and with over 10,000 visitors expected in the town during the day, we hope that they will all be able to join in our celebrations.

“There’s a real range of acts to suit all tastes this year so you’ll be able to laugh, gasp and think.”

For more information, visit www.artsfresco.com.