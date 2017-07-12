How Market Harborough’s Milosz got his cool wheels!

A schoolboy from Market Harborough with a rare muscle-weakening disease has been given a top-of-the-range wheelchair after a campaign masterminded by his school and the children’s charity Variety.

Milosz Leski (eight), who goes to St Joseph’s Academy in the town, has a rare muscle weakening condition called myotubular myopathy.

Tony Cadwallader of Variet, the Children's Charity with Monika Leska, Milosz Leski (eight), Michal Leski with the new wheelchair. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

He is not able to walk long distances and he gets tired very easily.

Enter children’s charity Variety, who - having been contacted by the school - got local firms to join them in raising money for a wheelchair.

Milosz’s school also did their bit, with teaching assistant Shirl Davies - who looked after Milosz in Years 1 and 2 - raising £1,200 with a skydive. They also sold cakes and wristbands.

Milosz was presented with his new £3,500 wheelchair at a special school assembly on Monday.

“To say ‘thank you’ would be an understatement” said Milosz’s dad Michal. “It’s just amazing.”

The ultra-light wheelchair will improve Milosz’s physical health and independence.

Milosz is keen to try out wheelchair basketball.

“It will help Milosz to be more independent” said Michal. “We want to teach him as much as possible to be independent.”

Local shops, clubs and companies that gave money were Rocksalt Restaurant, Wainewright Hairdressers, My Doll And Bear, Mana Education Recruitment, Sanctuary of Beauty and Market Harborough Football Club.

There were also grants from Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity, Leicester Charity Link and The Education Trust.

“The children don’t really think Milosz is different - he’s just one of their friends” said school headteacher Karen McVea.