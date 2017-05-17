Homemade baking helps raise money for charity

You always know when a cake sale is successful by the fact that there were none left at the end of the day for the staff to take home.

The Co-operative Travel in St Mary’s Place, Market Harborough, held the event on Saturday to raise money for local charity Squires Effect. Branch manager Sarah Chapman said they raised £71, adding: “My team made all the cakes at home on Friday evening and brought them into the shop on Saturday for selling. The girls even took the table outside to ensure the sales were good. We will be offering a ‘Holiday Read library’ shortly again, all proceeds to Squires Effect, so if anyone has any books they no longer require that may be suitable then please bring along to the shop at 6a St Marys Place, Market Harborough and we will be happy to include them in our library.”