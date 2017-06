Hollywood stars visited a Harborough opticians last week to help raise more than £800 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Staff from Specsavers in St. Mary’s Place masqueraded as stars and characters such as Audrey Hepburn, Sherlock Holmes and Willy Wonka on May 27, all looking their best as they paraded around the store.

Rat–Pack singer Andrew Bourn, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, also kept shoppers entertained.