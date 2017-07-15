Historic flypast at the two day County Show in Harborough

There are only around 35 Second World War Spitfires still flying worldwide, and around a dozen Hurricanes – but examples of both rare aircraft will be flying over the Leicestershire County Show soon.

The show will feature a flypast by a 1940s Spitfire and Hurricane on the Sunday.

Organisers of the 2017 Leicestershire County Show say the flypast is just one of the exciting activities taking place across the event, held over two days this year - on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.

The Leicestershire County Show was relaunched in the Showground near Market Harborough last year and attracted 12,000 visitors to the 85-acre space next to Airfield Business Park.

Organisers decided to extend the one day event to two days this year.

“Last year’s relaunch event in Market Harborough was a monumental success,” said David Young, Leicestershire County Show director.

“This year, if the weather is good, we’re hoping for 15,000 over two days.”

He said popular activities from last year – such as a leading motorcycle team, a dog display, tractor pulling and a classic car rally – will return this year.

“We’re also pleased to make some new additions, a particularly notable one is the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast.”

In addition to the entertainment, there will be up to 70 craft stands and 50 trade stands. Leicestershire County Show celebrates rural life, with livestock and equine classes, exhibitions and demonstrations.

The Leicestershire Agricultural Society which organises the county show, was formed in 1833 by a group of Leicestershire farmers.

More details about the activities at the 2017 county show can be found at {http:\\www.leicestershirecountyshow.co.uk|www.leicestershirecountyshow.co.uk|}.