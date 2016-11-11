HIGH STREET CAMPAIGN: Harborough moves into second - now let’s push for the top spot!

A surge of votes has pushed Market Harborough back into contention for Britain’s Best High Street award.

But it is still not enough for our town to take first place in the voting - so we need your votes before the deadline on November 18.

To vote, visit www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk - you can vote once every day!

With one week to go until voting closes, the final rankings release by the Great British High Street Competition has revealed that in the large market town category, Market Harborough has stepped into second place, ahead of Hinckley but still behind Bridgnorth.

As Hinckley was in second place last week, there’s everything to play for and Market Harborough will need to get those votes in to stay ahead.

See our previous story: Judges “very impressed” after visit to town centre

High Streets Minister Andrew Percy said: “Over 300,000 votes have been cast in the competition so far, proving that people are passionate about their high streets up and down the country.

“Market Harborough did fantastically well to make it into the final three, but now every vote counts and they need an extra push to get them title of Britain’s best high street.”

Winners in each category will get a share of a prize pot worth £100,000 and expert training from Google’s digital taskforce for shops, bars and restaurants, as well as a trip to Twitter UK’s London office to boost their social media skills.

Alongside the public’s votes shortlisted ‘large market town’ high streets have been inspected by judges from Wilko, an industry leader in retail. The judges have a 50 per cent say on who wins the competition.