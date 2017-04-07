High praise for school’s students

A school which opened its doors less than three years ago is celebrating after receiving a glowing Ofsted report.

The Sir Frank Whittle Studio School in Lutterworth was handed a ‘Good with Outstanding features’ rating by inspectors, who visited in February.

Inspectors said they were impressed with all aspects of the school and particularly the students. The report said: “‘Pupils’ personal development is outstanding.

“Pupils are highly motivated, confident and mature. They are polite and respectful to teachers, visitors and each other’ and that ‘Pupils conduct themselves impeccably. They dress smartly in their business suits or sportswear and thrive in an environment where excellent conduct is the norm.

“This school is, quite simply, changing these pupils’ lives.”

Last summer the School achieved some of the best exam results in Leicestershire.

Paul Hostead, headteacher of Sir Frank Whittle Studio School, said: “We are all very pleased that Ofsted have confirmed what we have all known for some time. The students and staff of Sir Frank Whittle should feel rightly proud of their achievements and this Ofsted inspection validates that. We have seen a significant increase in the number of students wanting to join the school and have a number of tours booked every week of people excited to see what we offer here.”