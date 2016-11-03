Vote for Market Harborough, today and every day!

That’s the message from the Mail, as we campaign for the town to win first prize in a competition to find Britain’s best high streets.

The town has reached the final of the Great British High Streets competition, in the Large Market Town category.

We are currently sitting second by Bridgnorth in the vote, after making it to the final three in the large market town category. But there is still time to vote (deadline is November 18) - visit www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk and vote every day!

Since last week, many more shops have put the poster in their window. And we have had the backing of a famous Harborough son - rugby legend Martin Johnston (pictured).

Kris Moore (pictured), who owns John Ross and Son Butchers, has decided to make a special Harborough sausage for the occasion - pork, red onion, black pepper and fresh sage.

The judges in the Great British High Street competition will be shown around the town on Tuesday afternoon (November 8) by members of the Chambers of Commerce, Sustainable Harborough, Harborough Market and the local council.

Why should it win? Well shoppers interviewed by the Mail in Market Harborough this week called the town “characterful”, “eclectic”, “unique” and “lovely”.

“I do like to come here” said Derrick Teale (72) from Geddington. “The nearest town to us is Kettering, which is OK, but it hasn’t got the character of Market Harborough.”

“I like Market Harborough. I like it’s eclectic range of shops” said Clare Leeder (39). “It’s a nice High Street - tree-lined with a church in the middle.”

“It seems to be a town that people want to visit” said Terry French (77). “The centre is very good to walk round.”

Amy Thomas (20) said: “I’ve lived here all my life and it’s a lovely place to shop.”

Jessica Barford (28) said she had only lived in the town for two years, after moving to Market Harborough from Olney, in Buckinghamshire.

“We used to come down here often, so we knew the town before we moved. The upkeep of the town is good, and it’s got a nice vibe.”

Alex Rose (16) said: “A lot of people come here for the shopping.

“You’ve got the supermarkets - for example I work in the Co-op - and you’ve got a lot of unique shops here too.”

Chamber of Commerce president Alastair Campbell urged everyone to “vote Market Harborough”.

He said: “Being recognised as one of Britain’s best will be a real boon for the town.”