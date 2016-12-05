Heston Blumenthal launches banana and bacon Christmas trifle

Heston Blumenthal is launching yet another bizarrely flavoured Christmas product - a banana and bacon trifle.

The dessert, part of his Heston from Waitrose range, is a “rich, decadent trifle with layers of banana, caramel, chocolate and rum is topped with smoky bacon bits”.

Heston has become notorious for his science wizardry, with other odd flavours including bacon and egg ice cream, snail porridge, and a fish eyeball cocktail.

He said: “When I was a kid, I remember eating a bacon and banana sandwich during one of my holidays.

“I loved how you wouldn’t normally think of putting those two flavours together but they just worked so well.

“I can’t wait to hear about people’s reactions when they see and taste this fantastic dessert at their Christmas dinner table - it’ll definitely be a talking point.”

The trifle layers include a caramelised banana compote, topped with rum-soaked chocolate sponge, a layer of buttery, salted caramel sauce, chocolate shavings, a creamy vanilla custard with a smoky bacon flavoured cream and sprinkles of gold cocoa nibs.

The trifle also comes with a sachet of bacon pieces for customers to add themselves.

Retro desserts have made a comeback recently, with sales of trifles up 34 per cent compared to last year.

Aileen Wood, Waitrose Dessert Buyer said: “We’ve loved working with Heston to create a truly special trifle with a real sense of humour.

“His range of products at Waitrose often works with classic dishes he loved as a child, and this trifle is no exception.

“The bacon twist works incredibly well with the rest of the ingredients and fits perfectly into Heston’s innovative range of Christmas sweet treats.”

The trifle will initially launch in Waitrose shops as part of a meal deal, where it will be available in two packs of mini trifles for shoppers to try before they buy the larger version for Christmas.