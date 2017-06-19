Helping town to bloom for judges

Harborough’s shops are being lined with hanging baskets in preparation for the visit of the East Midlands in Bloom judges next month.

Thanks to the hard work of Harborough in Bloom volunteers and the support of sponsors, the town is decorated with flowers in planters and hanging baskets, as well as new displays such as the floral bell tower behind the Old Grammar School which features the old bell pulleys from St Dionysius Church.

The East Midlands in Bloom judges are set to visit on Friday, July 7.

William Naylor of Naylors Estate Agents has once again sponsored four hanging baskets and believes that the displays make a real difference to the town.

He said: “Market Harborough is a great town all year round but the floral displays really take things up a gear.

“The town centre, railway station, parks and roundabouts look really lovely and we salute the work of the volunteers at Market Harborough in Bloom who are instrumental in making all these things happen. We are delighted to do our bit by sponsoring the hanging baskets outside our offices.”

Harborough in Bloom is run by volunteers with support from Harborough District Council and FCC Environment as well as a grant from the council and local organisations such as charities and the rotary club. The group also attract sponsorship of planters and hanging baskets from a range of businesses.