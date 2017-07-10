Help offered to budding musicians of the future

A Harborough-area charity is offering financial support to young people whose families struggle to pay for their music lessons.

The scheme has been launched by the Great Bowden Recital Trust (GBRT).

The grants are available to young people who are in school years four to 13, who live within ten miles of Market Harborough and who are permanent UK residents.

A spokesman for the GBRT added: “They must also be able to show particular promise and enthusiasm towards their instrument or singing and be in need of financial assistance to progress.”

Grants will be considered for young people learning to play the flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, bassoon, trumpet, trombone, French horn, tuba, euphonium, cornet, violin, viola, violoncello, double bass, harp, piano, percussion, classical guitar, bass guitar, electric guitar, voice.

The spokesman said: “Anyone who fulfils these criteria and genuinely needs financial assistance to progress with either their instrumental or vocal studies should visit www.gbrecitaltrust.co.uk. Applications must be returned by Wednesday, September 7, and require a reference from your music teacher.”