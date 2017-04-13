Help fund vital county nurses

People in Harborough are being asked to help a campaign to raise £108,000 to recruit two Macmillan nurses for the county.

A fundraising party of over two hundred supporters from across the country will be walking the 297 mile Macmillan Way this July in an attempt to raise £108,000 for the charity. The route, starting in Boston in Lincolnshire and ending in Abbotsbury on the Dorset Coast, will take in Stamford to Oakham, and across to Brampton Ash.

The fundraisers are calling for help from individuals, groups and businesses in the region who would be willing to support the challenge by either taking part in a section of the walk, or by offering corporate or individual sponsorship. Details can be found at www.macmillanwalk.uk.

Macmillan Cancer Support says that about 14 people are diagnosed with cancer in Leicestershire every day – and seven die of the disease.

Macmillan Cancer Support help people living with cancer receive essential medical, practical and emotional support.

In 2015, the charity reached 2 million cancer patients through Macmillan Services. In addition to these patients, Macmillan helped many more carers, family members and friends, reaching 5.8 million people in total. There are currently 32,500 people living with cancer in Leicestershire and it is predicted that by 2030 that number will double to 66,300.

Jo Anne Wilson, fundraising manager for Macmillan in Leicestershire, adds: “Macmillan works tirelessly to support people living with cancer, and their families. But resources are tight. We rely heavily on donations from the hard work of fundraisers. Please, if you can join in the walk and help fundraise, any support would make a huge difference to Macmillan and to the people that we support.”