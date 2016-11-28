Help air cadets bid for cash to build flight simulator

Harborough’s 1084 Air Cadet Squadron are hoping to earn your votes in a bid to win a £5,000 award to help them build their very own flight simulator based on one used by the world famous RAF Display Team.

The cadets are bidding for a OneFamily Community Award and need votes from the Harborough community if they are to be successful.

Squadron padre the Rev Pip Clements said: “We are currently third in our category and need all the votes from the community that we can get.

“All it takes is internet access, two minutes of your valuable time with a name, email address and password to vote for the project, and it could potentially secure funding of £5,000 towards the squadron’s flight simulator project.

“Please go to www.foundation.onefamily.com select ‘Nominated Projects’ and the 1084 squadron should be the first on the list.

“Click on ‘More’ and either sign in with your Facebook or Twitter account or Register. It will take about two minutes of your time, but for us the outcome of winning will mean our Flight Simulator will be out and about at the Carnival, fetes and other public events.

“It will be great for the Squadron and the Community.”

The deadline for voting is on November 30.

The Harborough 1084 Squadron Air Training Corps meets behind Harborough Leisure Centre. Phone 01858 464155 for more.