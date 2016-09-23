Turf cutting ceremony marks the start of new medical centre

Construction of a new medical centre has begun at Beaufield Farm in Kibworth.

Dr Choudhury and Partners are currently based in cramped and outdated premises at Kibworth Health Centre on Smeeton Road. But with the help of developers Matrix Medical, they have secured funding to develop a new medical centre just 200 years away - and, following the grant of planning consent, are now looking forward to contractors starting on site. Senior partner Dr Choudhury said: “We are really excited for both our patients and staff that construction work has now started. The new building will include facilities we do not currently have in our existing premises, giving us the space to provide a wider range of services for our patients, who I am sure will love the bright and airy surroundings.” The development is being funded by Assura, supported by NHS England and East

Leicestershire &Rutland CCG, and constructed by Greswolde Construction, with completion scheduled for summer 2017.

patients. The development will also include 63 car spaces as well as dedicated cycle parking.

