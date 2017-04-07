Street food fair coming to Harborough

Market Harborough will soon play host to a monthly artisan and street food event.

Launching on April 20, the third Thursday of each month will see the brand new Market Harborough Food Fair on The Square.

The first event will be hosted by Harborough FM who will be broadcasting live from the square.

The food fair is designed to complement the well-established first Thursday monthly Farmers’ Market.

“There are some great traders already signed up for the Market Harborough Food Fair with products including South African street food, cakes, sausages, fudge, gourmet toasties, vegan tarts, takeaway vegetarian food and coffee beans,” said Harborough Market manager Sairah Butt.

The food fair will be held on the third Thursday of each month from 9am to 3pm. If you interested in trading contact sairah@mpel.co.uk for further details.