Personal motivation led Gail to provide her ‘outstanding’ service

When Gail Devereux-Batchelor was shocked by the “cracks and gaps” in the healthcare system after her sister was terminally-ill, she decided to do something about it.

And the results of her desire to provide more support for elderly people at home have been praised by health watchdogs.

The Market Harborough mum-of-three was inspired to start homecare company, Home Instead Senior Care five years ago, covering the town.

Now the care company has been officially rated Outstanding by the health and social care regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), receiving the highest ranking possible in its new ‘Ofsted-style’ system.

Delighted with the accolade, Gail said: “I have a team of dedicated caregivers who make dignified homecare a reality in the area. They are true angels.

“Everyone wants to be able to stay in the comfort of their own home as long as possible and when the time comes to have care, receive it from people they know and can trust.

“I’m proud to dedicate this Outstanding rating to my team who make this result possible.

“I couldn’t have made my dream of dignified care come true without their tireless devotion.”