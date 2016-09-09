Concerns over results from air quality survey in the Harborough district

A recent air pollution survey in the Harborough district shows why huge distribution hub Magna Park, near Lutterworth, should not expand further, protestors say.

The district council’s own air quality survey says there have been “known issues” with pollution in Lutterworth since at least 2001.

Maggie Pankhurst, of the Magna Park Is Big Enough campaign, said an expansion of the big employment zone can only make pollution in Lutterworth worse.

She said: “At the same time as Harborough District Council are failing to successfully address the Lutterworth pollution issue, they are considering plans to more than double the size of Magna Park, making it the biggest distribution site in the world.

“These planned expansions will attract around 14,000 new employees, the vast majority of whom will travel to work by car. More pollution!

“In addition, the larger Magna Park will result in commensurate increases in HGV movements.

“It is estimated that there will be over 2,000 vehicle movements across the Whittle Roundabout in Lutterworth in the morning rush hour.”

Harborough Dictrict Council is considering a 20mph speed limit in Lutterworth in attempt to bring down pollution levels.

But protestors argue that the best thing the council can do for air quality in Lutterworth is refuse two plans to further expand the town’s business parks.

Lutterworth town councillor Tony Hirons said: “Air quality in the centre of Lutterworth is already the worst in Leicestershire, possibly the East Midlands. Any expansion to Magna Park can only exacerbate this issue.”

In general, the air quality in the Harborough district is good, says the report.

But as well as the Lutterworth problem, a recent air quality issue has emerged along the A6 in Kibworth.

A further report will be brought back to the council, following the completion and analysis of a further 12 months monitoring of nitrogen dioxide levels in Kibworth.

Air pollution can be a contibuting factor to bad health, including heart disease and cancer.