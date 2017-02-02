At last - £7.5 million hospital is complete

Great news for Harborough - the new £7.5 million hospital is complete, and is now preparing to welcome its first patients in early March.

The hospital, which is on Leicester Road, Market Harborough, has been called St Luke’s Treatment Centre - although the door is ajar for re-naming, if the public demand it.

Cllr Phil Knowles, who had been campaigning for the hospital for 29 years, said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“It’s been a long time in the making, but we’re going to see lots of smiling faces on the day this facility opens.”

And Harborough MP Sir Edward Garnier said: “It’s a good result for all those who have campaigned so hard for so many years.

“There’s plenty to criticise about the length of time this project has taken, but now is not the time to carp, but to look forward to this splendid new hospital serving my constituents.”

Construction of the three-storey hospital began in November 2015.

The new building (pictured right) will house services relocated from several sites around the town, including the ‘Cottage Hospital’ on Coventry Road and the Welland Centre, the former mental health facility on Fernie Road.

The St Luke’s Treatment Centre will offer much-needed modern healthcare accommodation in Harborough, bring together different clinical services under one roof, and enable more patients to be treated locally rather than travelling to Kettering or Leicester.

Alasdair White, head of construction project management at NHS Property Services, said: “We’re proud to be delivering this superb building and would like to thank our NHS and developer partners for their hard work in creating this excellent facility.”

Tim Sacks, Chief Operating Officer for East Leicestershire and Rutland CCG, said: “The new state-of-the-art building will deliver joined up services from under one roof.

“We are committed to meeting the needs of local people and are sure that this new facility will be much welcomed by the people of Market Harborough and surrounding area.”

