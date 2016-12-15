Have your say on new Harborough district boundaries

There is still time for people to have their say on where they think new council ward boundaries should be drawn across the Harborough district.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking people and organisations for their help to produce a new pattern of wards for 34 district councillors: three fewer than the current arrangements.

This phase of consultation closes on January 9.

To view interactive maps of current ward boundaries, or to find out more, visit the website: consultation. lgbce.org.uk

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said: “We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up a new pattern of council wards for the whole district.

“We want to hear local views on where people think the focal point of their community is and where the natural boundaries between communities might lie.

“As we draw new boundaries, we will try to ensure that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters. We also aim to produce a pattern of wards that reflects the interests and identities of local communities.

“The Commission will carefully consider all evidence presented to it during this phase of the review whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole district or just a small part of it.”

The Commission is gathering local views before it draws up draft recommendations for a new pattern of wards which are due to be published in March. Residents and organisations will then get another chance to have their say in a further round of consultation.