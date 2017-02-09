Have you seen missing woman Becky Hood?

Police are asking the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Becky Hood, aged 20, was last seen at her home address in the Lutterworth area on the morning of Monday, February 6.

Becky Hood.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “She is described as white, of a large build with shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, green top and black leggings.

“Have you seen Becky since Monday? Do you know where she is? She does have links to the Manchester area.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety and are appealing for anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 332 of 6 February.”