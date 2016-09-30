Have we got UK’s best High Street?

Market Harborough is going for gold again - as Britain’s best market town high street.

The town has been entered into a national competition called The Great British High Street Awards, a national initiative helping to champion high streets.

A winning entry would see the town receive thousands of pounds for investment.

The move follows Market Harborough’s success in the Britain in Bloom Awards, where the town won regionally and is now going for national glory.

Market Harborough has been entered into the ‘Market Town’ category.

The town’s entry was put together by Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Harborough Market, Sustainable Harborough and Graham Peers, tourism officer for the town.

The list of finalists will be announced in mid-October, after which the public will crown their favourite.

Harborough residents and businesses are being urged to show support by using the #GBHighSt hashtag on social media alongside reasons why Market Harborough should be selected.

Harborough MP Sir Edward Garnier said: “Whilst many once great high streets have faded away, Market Harborough has a more thriving and vibrant mixture of independent shops, bars, restaurants and quality national chains than ever before.”

“We’re feeling very positive about our entry” said Jo Sharman of Sustainable Harborough. “But what we need now is for the town to get behind the campaign.

“The #GBHighSt hashtag has to be used to be noticed by the judges. It is one of the main ways that they decide who will make the final shortlist.”

The Market Harborough entry emphasises the unusually high number of town centre events and the low number of vacant shop units.

Market Harborough’s rebirth has been supported by a strong community spirit from shops, market traders, community organisations, individuals and the council working on separate but linked projects for the good of the town.

Campaigners are now looking for community backing to help the town win the ‘Best Market Town’ award.

“If you are proud to live or work in Harborough you can take to Twitter to help the campaign” said Sairah Butt, Harborough Market manager.

“Write what you like about #Harborough, perhaps with a photo of your favourite shop. It’s important to also use #GBHighSt so that the judges will see your comment.

“The more comments, the bigger the chance that Harborough will be one of the UK finalists in the category.”