Harborough young ballet stars get set for the big stage

Seven talented youngsters from Market Harborough are getting ready to dance in a professional production of the ballet Coppélia.

English Youth Ballet (EYB) held a huge audition for the ballet, featuring about 250 youngsters, and Hannah Bransby, Eva Burke, Jamie Rushby, Lola Murphy, Rudy Killworth (all pictured on the back line) and Francesca Penman and Darcey Bailey (kneeling) were selected.

Coppélia will be presented by EYB at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre on July 14 to 15 and will star international dancers.

Rehearsals for the ballet have been taking place at Welland Academy. Tickets can be bought at the box office 01780 766455 or by visiting www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk.