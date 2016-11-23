Harborough welcomes Liverpool legend and Malaysian footballing talent

Market Harborough has welcomed a former top footballing talent this month as part of a scheme created by the former England international to give Malaysian footballers an opportunity to impress UK scouts.

Steve McMahon made more than 500 appearances in the football league for Liverpool Everton, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Swindon as well as earning 17 England caps.

He recently set up Million Dollar Feet, an initiative to find Malaysia’s best home-grown football talents.

The try-outs took place across Malaysia and attracted thousands of budding young footballers aged from 11 to 14, all vying for the grand prize: a trip to the UK which includes the opportunity to impress scouts from top European football clubs.

Trials took place throughout September and October and the two winners have been announced as Muhd Yusry of Sarawak and Adam Roshan of Kuala Lumpar (centre in the photo).

The pair arrived in Market Harborough on Tuesday, November 22, and will stay for one week, accompanied by Steve for a couple of days.

While in Harborough the winners will use Brooke House College Football Academy’s facilities.

Through their relationship with the college, The Angel Hotel will provide accommodation for the visitors.

Angel Hotel manager Darren Barton said he is pleased to welcome the group: “Our connection with Brooke House has seen a number of famous international faces stay with us over the years. This is a great story and we have our fingers crossed that the winners get plenty of attention from scouts. We’ll be doing our best to make everything easy for them so all they need to do is focus on their football.”

Throughout their stay, the winners will use Brooke House’s facilities and join training sessions. Steve will also give a talk and take a training session for the whole academy. On the Thursday, the footballers will trial at Nottingham Forest and follow this with dinner at the same restaurant where Leicester City celebrated their Premier League win.