Harborough taxi driver prepares for gruelling 100km charity run

A Harborough taxi driver is swapping his cab for his running shoes next weekend as he prepares to take on a gruelling 100km two-day running event in aid of a town charity.

Russ Parker (54), who owns taxi firm Random Cabs, is hoping to raise £500 for Ian’s Chain, a charity set up several years ago by Harborough couple Ian and Wendy Savill following the death of their son Ian in 2012.

Russ is taking on the iconic Race to the Stones – route which begins in Lewknor, Oxfordshire, and winds its way down the Chiltern Hills. The run is a tough 64 miles over two days, Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16.

“I’m thinking of it as five sets of 10km, rather than one big run, that’s the way I’m preparing mentally,” said Russ.

“I train with Desborough and Rothwell Running Club, I run their couch to 5k programme for beginners, and I’ve increased my training to do a lot of 10k runs and some half marathons.”

Harborough charity Ian’s Chain (www.ianschain.co.uk) aims to provide practical and emotional support to bereaved families after the loss of a loved one to suicide.

Russ said: “We’ve sadly had so many deaths recently to suicide in Market Harborough, I wanted to see if I could help by supporting this worthy cause.

“With the stresses and strains of modern life, men in particular, tend to suffer in silence, and outcomes like suicide are all too often the end result.”

To sponsor Russ, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Ians-Chain.