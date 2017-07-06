Harborough students plan sponsored walk in aid of MS Society

Four friends from Harborough are taking on a sponsored walk in a bid to raise £1,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Megan Dowle, Chloe Kunz, Becky Donington and Henry Linsell (pictured above), all aged 17 and students at Robert Smyth Academy, will be trekking along the Brampton Valley Way from Northampton to Harborough on August 6.

The quartet have set themselves a fundraising target and have already collected about £300.

Megan said: “One member of the group has been personally affected by MS as they have a parent with the illness and we thought this would be a good way to increase awareness and raise some money at the same time.

“This is the first time any of us has done something like this so we are trying to make it quite a big event.”

The group is hoping to raise some money at a cake sale they are hosting at Harborough Golf Club on Sunday, July 23, and Megan said they are hoping to get permission to host a mini-fete on the day of the walk.

She added: “We think the walk will take between five and six hours.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor the friends can do so at Pressing Appointments, in Coventry Road, Aldin’s Tea Rooms in Church Square or JR Stores in Northampton Road. Alternatively, visit the Justgiving page at www.tinyurl.com/harboroughwalk.