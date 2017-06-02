Harborough sessions to help older people go digital

Digital ‘drop-in’ sessions are being hosted by the Age UK charity at Harborough Library over the next few Wednesday mornings to help over-50s learn more about their digital devices and about how to access library services.

A spokesman for the charity said: “With services increasingly now digital by default, our Digital Drop –In Sessions help over 50s with any questions or queries about getting online – no matter how big or small.

“Digital drop-ins will run at Market Harborough Library, in Adam and Eve Street on Wednesdays June 7, June 14, 21 and July 5.

“The sessions are free and run from 10am to midday and we don’t teach, we guide.

“We can provide support with smart phones, laptops and tablets and accessing library services. Either bring your own device or use one of ours.

“To reserve a place at one of the sessions, please contact Sumayya Kara on 0116 223 7371.”

The sessions are run by a group of volunteers called Digital Champions.

Age UK says funding for the Digital Champions has come from the National Lottery Big Lottery Fund and by working in partnership with One Digital.

For information about the Digital Champions scheme, phone 0116 223 7371.