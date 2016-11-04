Harborough’s sporting heroes honoured

The best of the district’s sporting stars were honoured last night (Thursday) at the Harborough Sports Awards 2016.

Nominees, friends and family gathered at the Three Swans Hotel in Market Harborough for the awards ceremony - the 15th organised by the Harborough Mail.

Sponsor Lizzie Souter of MHBS with Market Harborough Building Society Choice Award winner Abi York. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The winner on the night of the top award, the Market Harborough Building Society Choice Award, was Robert Smyth Academy student Abi York. Abi also won the Sports Leader of the Year Award.

Other winners were:

Sportswoman of the Year - Lauren Hand of Market Harborough Hockey Club

Sportsman of the Year - Mark Gray of Welland Valley Triathlon Club

Junior Sportsman of the Year - Jacob Mills of Tigers Swimming Academy

Junior Sportswoman of the Year - Elizabeth Christopher of Stoneygate School

Unsung Hero - Alison Avil of Market Harborough Squash Club

Sports Personality of the Year - Jason Nicholson of Swinford Primary School

Team of the Year - Market Harborough Junior Rugby Teams and Market Harborough Hockey Club Women’s 1st Team

Inspire a Generation award - Harborough Leisure Centre & Lutterworth Sports Centre Staff

