Harborough’s Joules named as best brand

Market Harborough based Joules has won the Mainstream Brand of the Year Award at the prestigious 2016 Drapers Awards.

The brand fought off strong competition from other well-known fashion retailers including Barbour, Hugo Boss and Ted Baker to take home the accolade.

Colin Porter, CEO of Joules, said: “The Drapers Awards are a real stamp of approval from the fashion industry, so we’re thrilled to have won, especially in such a competitive category.

“The award is a testament to the commitment and hard work of all Joules employees, both those at head office in Market Harborough and in our stores around the country.”

The Drapers Awards recognise the achievements in the fashion industry. The winners were announced at a glittering London ceremony presented by TV’s Claudia Winkleman.