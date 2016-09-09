Harborough’s Amy Wren stars in big TV series

This is the first picture showing local actor Amy Wren on set in the forthcoming TV series Tutankhamun.

Amy (26), from Kibworth Beauchamp, is one of the stars of the mini series, due to be shown this autumn - although a date has still to be fixed.

The four-part series, which also stars Max Irons and Sam Neill, is about the discovery of the tomb of Ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun.

Amy told the Mail: “I play Lady Evelyn Carnarvon. My father (played by Neill) is the man who backed the whole project, and me and Howard Carter (Irons) are the love story in the series.

“It was an amazing experience to film in South Africa and my first TV lead since kids’ TV.

“I’ll be so excited when it comes out. I really enjoyed being in a real-life story - something I learned about at school at Robert Smyth!”

Down-to-earth Amy is playing an aristocrat in the series, so local friends may not recognise her voice.

“T’m not too posh in the series, but I do put on an accent for it so ... we’ll see” said Amy.

ITV publicity says: “This four-part drama is set against the great sweep of ochre sands, looming cliffs and baking heat of Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

“The story unfolds from 1905 when Carter, an eminent British archaeologist is fervently leading an expedition in Egypt...

“When tempers fray, Carter puts the dig, and his career, in jeopardy.”

That’s when rich eccentric Lord Carnarvon and his daughter appear on the scene.

Maybe Carter’s drive and Carnarvon’s money can be a winning combination.

Amy said she caught the acting bug at Parsnips Youth Theatre in Market Harborough, run by Claire Parsons.

She’s also starred in kids’ TV series Life Bites, and had a major role in the BBC’s Saxons v Vikings saga The Last Kingdom.