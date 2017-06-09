Harborough rugby youngsters top the Tigers leaderboard

Market Harborough Rugby Club have more to celebrate at the end of the season after finishing top of The Ultimate Big Boot table, held at the home of Leicester Tigers.

Harborough Under-15s ended the season on top of the leaderboard after making seven catches during half-time of the Tigers’ match against Bristol in February, in front of a crowd of almost 22,000 at Welford Road.

Sponsored by De Montfort University, The Ultimate Big Boot pits two teams against each other as part of the half-time entertainment at the home of the Leicester Tigers as they are challenged to catch rugby balls fired high into the Welford Road sky.

Teams can stake a claim to a jackpot prize which started the season at £2,000 for a clean sweep of 10 catches, while also providing an unforgettable opportunity for teams to experience a match day in front of a big crowd.

Geordan Bedford was among the Harborough catchers and said: “Seven was a good total, we did well. It was good fun too.” The seventh catch put the Harborough team ahead of groups from Newark RFC and Uttoxeter RFC, who had held a joint lead in the Big Boot table up to that point.