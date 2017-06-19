Harborough pupils’ pyjama run raises £300 for children’s ward

A team of five amazing pupils from Harborough C of E Academy hosted a pyjama fun run and obstacle course to help raise money for the Skylark Children’s Ward at Kettering General Hospital.

The Year 4 youngsters (pictured above from left) George Sawyer-Geerts, Ivy Russell, Olivia Titchener, Cat McLean and Hannah Millican, aka the Jim Jam Club, organised an assault course including a bath with millions of bubbles, jumping hurdles, a pillow fight and milk and cookies donated by Tesco.

Children bought their teddies in wore their pyjamas for the whole day. Donations from the event helped raise £305.