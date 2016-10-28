Harborough Poppy appeal launches on Saturday

The Market Harborough Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal will be launched this Saturday (October 29).

There will be a short ceremony in The Square at 11am.

Before and after the ceremony, music will again be provided by Northampton Pipes and Drum Band. Poppies will then be distributed to shops and businesses across the town and poppy sellers will be out in the town centre most days until Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

Everyone is welcome to the event.

Past chairman Revd John Morley said: “The generous response of residents and visitors to the town has seen the proceeds of the appeal rising each year and now standing at about £30,000 including legacies and other donations. The requests for welfare and support grants nationally from the appeal also continue to rise as disability and hardship sadly become more common among veterans and service personnel and their dependents.

“During the period of the appeal there will be a poppy stall at the market and anyone with an hour to spare is invited to come along there and help with the appeal.”