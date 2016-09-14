Harborough man remembered at annual football tournament

A football tournament in memory of a Harborough man who died in 2011 was held late last month.

The sixth Craig Robinson Memorial football tournament was hosted at Harborough Town FC on August 28, where teams made up of Craig’s friends and family took part.

The four teams were Little Bowden, the Robinson family, Clipston and Harborough Town Veterans.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Once again the event was supported by a large number of family and friends who made it a special day .

“The games were played in a spirit of friendly rivalry and Clipston retained the cup.

“The Robinson family would like to thank all those who supported, played and contributed to this event. Special thanks go to Jemma, Micky Draper Jez Durran and John Herron for their hard work in arranging the event and to all who provided raffle prizes as well as everyone else who attended and played in the event.”