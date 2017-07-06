Harborough is going for gold - and you can help

Market Harborough will once again be going for gold tomorrow (Friday, July 7).

And you can do your bit by keeping your gardens - and the streets - clean.

Two judges from East Midlands in Bloom will be visiting the town to see if we can retain the top prize again. They will be shown around by the Market Harborough in Bloom Volunteers (MHiBV). In 2014 the town was a category winner and received gold. In 2015, the town received Gold and joint category winners. In 2016, the town received gold and category winners. Also in 2016, Harborough received gold in Britain in Bloom.

The judges’s will walk (starting at 9.30am) through Welland Park, St. Mary’s Place, Memorial Garden, The Square, Old Grammar School, Church Street, Three Swans, Church of England Academy, Fairfield Road to Union Wharf, Alvington Way, Burnmill Road to The Hammond Arboretum,St. Mary’s Road, Market Harborough Railway Station, Rockingham Road, Valley Way Trading Estate, J. Stamps &Sons, St. Nicholas Church, Little Bowden allotments, Little Bowden School allotments and 46 Scotland Road. Margaret Richards of MHiBV said: “Why not get involved by putting out an extra planter, making sure there is no litter near your house or business?”

The judges will then go onto Desborough, who have also entered the competition.

We will be following the judges and will bring you the news from the event.