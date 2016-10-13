Harborough hospital is ‘nearing completion’

Market Harborough’s new £7.8m hospital is on course to become a ‘landmark building’ for the town.

Architect Paul Gray has said the building, now nearing completion, will “really transform” the Leicester Road approach to the town.

Meanwhile Jason Lyne, senior project manager from main contractor, Morgan Sindall, said: “The build programme for the hospital is progressing very well.

“People will have noticed that the scaffold has recently been removed revealing the external façade of the building, which is a mixture of render, brickwork and glass curtain walling.

“We are now underway with the works to the external car parking/roadways and landscaping.

“Inside the building, things are also moving along smoothly and are really beginning to take shape.

“Floor coverings are starting to be installed along with ceilings.

“This month, we’ll have the power switched on to the building and we’ll continue with the fit-out of some of the internal furniture and finishing.

“We are on programme to hand the building over as scheduled this coming winter.”

Elliot Howard-Jones, director of commissioning operations for NHS England (Central Midlands), said: “This building is one of our biggest investments in planned care in the area.”

On completion, the new hospital will provide a modern health facility set in a landscaped 1.78 hectares site.

It will provide a wide range of healthcare services which are currently delivered across a number of NHS sites.

The facilities will provide a mixture of outpatient services, a GPs surgery, an x-ray department, mental health services, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.