Harborough fundraisers to walk all 16 of London’s iconic bridges

Ten members of Little Bowden WI will be taking on the 23 km Thames Bridges Trek on Saturday across 16 of London’s most iconic bridges to raise funds for their chosen charity, Ian’s Chain.

This local charity was founded in 2013 to support grieving families who have lost a loved one to suicide. Saturday September 10 is also World Suicide Prevention Day 2016.

The intrepid LBWI Rovers have been meeting up regularly during the summer for training walks to ensure they are raring to go for Saturday’s challenge.

In order to celebrate the event and send them off with a bang, they undertook their own mini bridge trek on Monday evening, which took in 15 of the bridges right here in Market Harborough.

The LBWI Rovers have already smashed the £1,250 target they set and would like to thank everyone who donated.

You can donate until September 30 th at https://crowdfunding.justgiving.com/LBWIRovers.