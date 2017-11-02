Harborough food and drink brand getting a taste for success

A food and drink brand that is run by Harborough producers and suppliers has won the Enterprise Award at the annual Leicestershire and Rutland Rural Achievement Awards.

Taste Harborough, a membership cooperative that provides a collective voice and support for food and drink producers, processors, retailers and hospitality businesses in Harborough, won the Enterprise Award at the awards dinner held at the King Power Stadium.

Ivan Sheldrake, a director at Taste Harborough, said: “This award tops off a successful first few months for us. We have established a strong membership base and presence in the local area. To win this award is a testament to the hard work that has gone into establishing Taste Harborough.”

Since forming, Taste Harborough has attracted producers, processors, retailers and hospitality businesses to sign up for membership. By becoming a member, Harborough producers and retailers get exclusive use of the brand, marketing and promotional support, business partnering support and trade development, including free access to business support events.

Ivan added: “One of our principle drivers for Taste Harborough is to strengthen the network between producers and retailers so that local produce is used by hotels and restaurants and stocked in shops, and so that produce is more visible to the customer.

“In the next year, we plan to grow further and represent a significant proportion of those businesses in Harborough.”

