Harborough firm says good-bye to its longest-serving staff member

A Harborough estate agency said goodbye to its longest-serving employee at a retirement party last month.

Margaret Christinson has worked at Andrew Granger & Co for 28 years, ever since the agency launched in 1989.

At that time, the company was housed in a single three-storey building on St Marys Road, much smaller than its High Street offices today.

Colleagues, family and friends all gathered in Market Harborough to toast Margaret’s retirement.

She said: “I’m delighted to have spent such a long time at Andrew Granger & Co. I’ve seen many changes over the past three decades and it’s been an honour to be the last of the original seven people.

“I am sad it’s come to an end but I’ve loved every single minute of my time here. There have been lots of great moments over the years; from our very first sale to the opening of our Leicester and Loughborough branches.

“Even though we are much bigger than we were when I first started, there is still a united, family atmosphere in the company; I’m going to miss that and the buzz of the office.”

When she first started, Margaret was responsible for running Market Harborough’s sales department. She went on to take charge of residential estate agency before managing the company’s quality management system.

Jill Griffiths, residential lettings director said: “We will miss Margaret very much and hope that she has a great time doing all the things that she hasn’t had the time for in the past.”