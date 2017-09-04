Harborough families urged to have a difficult talk about organ donation

New figures show 126 people in Leicestershire have died on the waiting list for an organ transplant over the past 10 years.

NHS Blood and Transplant revealed the tragic number of deaths to mark Organ Donation Week, which ends this Sunday, September 10, and is now urging people to tell their families they want to become donors

A spokesman for the NHS said: “The reluctance to talk about the issue is contributing to a deadly shortage of organs. In Leicestershire, there are currently 106 people waiting for a transplant. They will only receive that life changing call if people make sure their families know they want to be a donor.”

Anthony Clarkson, assistant director of Organ Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “It’s a tragedy that people are dying unnecessarily every year in Leicestershire waiting for transplants.

“We know that if everyone who supported donation talked about it and agreed to donate, most of those lives would be saved.

“This Organ Donation Week, tell your family you want to save lives. A few words now can make an extraordinary difference. It will also make things much easier for your family to make the right decision.”

About 300,000 people in Leicestershire are on the Organ Donation Register. To find out more and to support Organ Donation Week, visit www.nhsbt.nhs.uk.