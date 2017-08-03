Harborough explorer Ed’s next big adventure...

Have your say

Harborough-based adventurer and explorer Ed Stafford has spoken for the first time about his next big TV project.

It’s called Ed Stafford: Left For Dead, and it’s due out on Thursday, September 14 on the Quest Channel – a Freeview channel operated by the Discovery network.

The new series is likely to cement the worldwide reputation of Ed – who lives in Hallaton – as the go-to man for extreme survival programmes.

“It’s basically an epic new adventure series” said Ed (41), a former British Army captain brought up in Leicestershire.

“Each programme shows my attempt to escape from the toughest environs on the planet in under 10 days.

“This time I’m left in locations varying from the Atacama Desert in Bolivia to the Altai Montains in Mongolia!”

A spokesman for Discovery said: “The new series sees Ed battling extreme environments around the world.

“He has quite literally been dropped in the wilderness with a camera and no survival kit and has just 10 days to reach human civilisation.”

The Atacama Desert is a 41,000 square mile plateau in South America, and the driest non-polar desert in the world.

Much of the remote Altai Mountain region of Mongolia is above the snowline.

The series was filmed over six months at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, said Ed.

He was away while his new wife Laura – also an adventurous explorer – was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“I got back to Hallaton two days before the contractions started!” Ed explained.

Their baby son – named Ranulph after the explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes – is already off on his first adventure, Ed revealed.

Ed, Laura and eight-week old Ranulph have just set out on a motor tour of Europe.

The Mail spoke to Ed as the family travelled through the Netherlands.

Also on the itinerary were Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Germany, Latvia and Lithuania.

“We’re sleeping in the back with the baby on a blow-up mattress” said Ed.

“I hadn’t realised how tiring it would be with a baby – we’re thinking ‘what on earth have we signed up to!’

“We’re travelling for four hours a day, but Ran is doing well.

“We’ve got a special car seat that allows him to sleep completely flat.

“He’s not sleeping through, and yes it’s exhausting, but we’re trying to get him into a bit of a routine.”