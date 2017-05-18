Harborough employees help raise a huge £10,000 for children’s heart charity Heart Link

Employees at CDS Global presented a cheque for £10,000 to the children’s heart charity Heart Link – helping providing support for young heart patients and their families.

Workers at the company’s UK office, based in Market Harborough, have been raising funds over the past 12 months for the Leicester based charity.

Major events organised by the company’s sports and social team included a pub quiz and barbecue, a table football tournament to celebrate Euro 2016 and a health day offering employees the chance to have their cars washed by the senior management team while enjoying a healthy breakfast.

Other regular events throughout the year included ‘pay day bingo’, table top sales, raffles and themed food days – with all proceeds going towards hitting that amazing final target of £10,000. Pictured right are Mark Judd (CDS global director), Geoff and Jill Smart (Heart Link founders), Cheryl Hawker, Laura Sanderson, Mickey Brown, Todd Gunby, Kim Bojko, Sam Rutter, Elinor Raine, and Matt Jolly.