Harborough District Council leader left flying high

The leader of the district council took to the skies after being invited to take part in a glider flight above Harborough district.

Councillor Blake Pain, pictured left above, was invited to co-pilot a glider by The Gliding Club in Husbands Bosworth.

The Gliding Club has recently held its Youth in Aviation day which inspires young people and future generations to enjoy airsports in the district.

The event included displays featuring gliders, helicopters, microlights, balloons and paramotors, as well as a Red Arrows and Dakota flypast.

Cllr Pain, who represents the Lubbenham ward, said: “It was my first time in a glider and it was an exhilarating experience.

“It was amazing to get such a privileged view of the district and I would recommend people have a go.

“This is another example of some of the brilliant tourism and leisure opportunities we have in the district and I would like to thank The Gliding Centre for this opportunity.”