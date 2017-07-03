Harborough-area scouts compete for century-old award

A team from the 1st Bowdens Scout Group took home the prestigious Fraser Shield after a close-fought competition at Overstone Scout Campsite earlier this month.

Griffendens Patrol ran out the winners of the century-old competition.

Now in its 105th year, the Shield is awarded annually to the team of scouts who stacks up the most points for their camping skills, including pitching and striking tents, cooking all meals, keeping their site clean, tidy and hygienic and most important team work.

The presentation of the Fraser Shield to Griffendens was made by Richard Brooks, president of Harborough District Scouts.

The team also received The Turner Treasure, a new prize box full of outdoor gadgets and equipment for the scouts to use over the year ahead. Mark Turner, a former district chairman, was a keen supporter of the Fraser Shield.

Clodagh Jackson, patrol leader of the Harry Potter Gryffindor-inspired Bowden patrol said: “Griffenden’s winning means the world to me and my team. A big part of our success, I think, was how well we all came together and used our different strengths to make a super team.

“I watched and supported the younger scouts develop their scouting skills, and I am unbelievably proud of them. Winning the Fraser Shield and receiving the Patrol Treasure box in memory of Mark Turner was an honour and the pinnacle of my time as a scout.”