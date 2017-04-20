Hallaton apprentice could be named UK’s best

A stonemasonry apprentice from Hallaton has made it to the finals of a national competition aimed at finding the UK’s best young apprentice.

Currently working towards his stonemasonry qualification at Uppingham Stone, based at Wing Road, Manton, while studying at Building Crafts College in London, Theo Brogan (22) is one of ten finalists from across the UK.

Competition organisers Screwfix said Theo breezed through the semi-finals after he stood out from other applicants because of his passion for stonemasonry, along with dedication and enthusiasm towards his course.

The grand finals take place tomorrow (Friday, April 21) at Google’s Head Office in London.

There, Theo will complete in a group task and one-to-one interview in front of a panel of judges.

Theo said: “I am so honoured to be one of the finalists in the Screwfix competition.

“I have such a passion for my trade and am glad to be part of competition that celebrates apprentices.

“People often forget how important stone masonry is, especially since there are thousands of old stone churches and buildings in our country that need restoring. My passion for sculpting and art has allowed me to begin my career in stone masonry where I get hands on experience restoring buildings while having a successful career.”

One winner will walk away with the title of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2017, receiving a business and trade bundle worth £10,000, including a laptop with accessories, £5,000 worth of Screwfix products and funds for future training courses to help kick start their career.

For more information on the Screwfix Trade Apprentice Competition, please visit www.facebook.com/SFApprentice.