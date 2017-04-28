Growing their own spuds!

Members of a Harborough fitness group were given free seed potatoes and potato bags by a town group which aims to encourage people to grow their own produce and ‘eat local’.

Grow and Pick Harborough (GaP) presented the spuds to members of JUST Fitness.

GaP is a town group which aims to support people in growing some of their own food.

A spokesman for GaP said: “Many of the members of the popular circuit class run by Juliet Sterland, of JUST Fitness, have young children, and they are keen to show them how the foods they enjoy can be grown in their gardens or on a patio or balcony.

“Potatoes are a good crop to start with, as they need little care and attention, and only take ten to twelve weeks from planting to eating.

“Members of the class will be weighing their potatoes as they are cropped in July, and a prize will be given for the person who grows the most.

“They should be able to produce between three to four kilos of very tasty new potatoes per bag, and with food miles measured in metres!”

GaP is supported by Sustainable Harborough, and members have planted fruit trees and bushes in public spaces around town including Lenthall Square and on the Blackberry Grange estate.

The spokesman added: “Two town offices have pots planted in their frontage, and GaP is looking for more companies to join in the scheme so that their staff can pick and enjoy some fresh food such as salad crops to have in their lunch boxes.

“Pots of herbs and containers of unusual vegetables for everyone to pick and share are being planted around the town in the next few weeks.

“If you would like to join in, or to share plants and seeds with other people, or find out more about growing food in small spaces, please contact the GaP co-ordinator, Judy Rowley, at judy.rowley@virgin.net.

“No experience of growing food is necessary, as support is freely available, just a willingness to have a go is all that is needed.”

For more information about Sustainable Harborough visit www.sustainableharborough.co.uk.