Group sends hugs from Harborough

A group of volunteers in Market Harborough has launched a new campaign to help refugees living rough in France.

Market Harborough Helping Refugees is asking people to give £2.50 to fund a blanket for refugees living on the streets of France.

The scheme launched last week and already a sizeable number of independent shops in the town centre have agreed to support it by placing the donation jars on their counters.

Called Hugs from Harborough people can donate £2.50 which pays for one blanket. The blankets are then sent to France and given directly to refugees. Included with each blanket it a small tag, on which people who donate can write their own message.

Maria Arnesson from the Helping Refugees group said: “We were brainstorming about what we could do because there are refugees in France who are living on the streets – they don’t even have tents – and with winter coming keeping warm is going to be a problem for them.

“We have already bought some blankets and sent them over to France, but we thought if we could get some shops and businesses on board then we could widen it out and allow others who want to help to get involved as well.

“I know that if we appealed for people to donate blankets, that means people either have to find one at home, or buy one, and then take it somewhere.

“We found a supplier of cheap blankets that are made of recycled wool so they are warmer than many of the fleece type.”