Group’s commitment counts

A group of generous Harborough fundraisers have been recognised for their efforts in retaining their membership over the last three years.

The Rotary Club of Market Harborough has oone of the highest levels of ‘retained membership’ over the last three years, compared to other groups in District 1070, which covers the East Midlands.

Their members’ commitment to the organisation has now been recognised with a prestigious Rotary International award.

The certificate, signed by the President of Rotary International, was presented to the club presidents for those three years: Rotarians Rennie Quinn, Les Dodd and Jim Davies.

The presentation was made by Rotarian Chris Davies who will be the governor for District 1070 next year.

The club is keen to talk to anyone who is interested to find out more about being a Rotarian.

A spokesman for the Harborough group said: “For those who do not have much spare time, but who still want to be able to help occasionally, there is a new opportunity to become a Friend of Rotary in Harborough.

“Friends are fully informed of the activities of the club members and are invited to join in when they can. These men and women are not full Rotarians, but can offer their help and enjoy the fellowship. The club hopes this will appeal to young men and women.

Visit rotarymarketharborough.org.uk or phone 01858 432370 for more.