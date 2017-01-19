Great response to Katherine Boulton appeal

Nearly 600 people have contributed more than £14,000 in an appeal to help a Market Harborough family.

As we reported last week in the Mail, Katherine Boulton (42) was 20 weeks pregnant when she suffered a major bleed on the brain.

Then eight weeks into her recovery, a tracheotomy pipe helping her breath became dislodged and she had a cardiac arrest.

She has been in intensive care at John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, ever since, although baby Phoebe was born on Christmas Day, and is doing well.

Family friends Steph Berry, and Russell and Paula Stimpson set up a gofundme account to help the family with travel expenses and loss of earnings.

Katherine’s husband Jamie said: “The response has absolutely floored me. I don’t know what to say.

“When friends spoke to me about setting something up to help out a bit through this tough time, I was a little bit unsure as I’m not the best at asking for help. I honestly thought it might raise a couple of hundred pounds.”

Jamie is looking after the couple’s other child Ollie (five) and will also be looking after Phoebe when she leaves hospital.

The account has so far raised £14,200, after being publicised in the Mail and later in a national newspaper.

Jamie said:“I never expected anything like this and it has totally overwhelmed me.”

Friend Steph Berry said: “The latest is that Katherine is awake but still very confused, but she has photos of Phoebe around her bed.

“Phoebe, the little Christmas miracle, is going from strength to strength.

“She is taking donor breast milk and could be out of hospital in four weeks.”

You can donate to the fund at www.gofundme.com/Katherines-story