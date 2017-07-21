Great Bowden Music Fest was an ‘outstanding success’ say organisers

Capacity audiences enjoyed four days of entertainment at the Great Bowden Music Fest in the village’s serene church of St Peter and St Paul earlier this month.

The event, running for the fourth year, included six varied and enjoyable concerts.

Organisers said additional chairs even had to be brought in for some performances owing to their popularity.

A spokesman for the Fest said: “Artistic Director Christopher White opened proceedings with a strong programme of Mozart and Schubert, ranging from a string duo to pieces for the small festival orchestra the Great Bowden Camerata.

“Next came a most entertaining evening of Songs from Stage and Screen sung by the enthusiastic Great Bowden Recital Trust Adult Choir with solos and duets by local performers. Tracey Holderness conducted with fine musicality, and also sang beautifully, in the solo and duet section.

“Saturday night was Jazz night. Some accomplished performers demonstrating their long experience to great effect and the trumpet playing of Bruce Adams was spectacular.

“Around midday on Saturday and Sunday we were treated to chamber music played by Christopher White on violin, Melanie Reinhard on piano, Vanessa White on violin and other performers with varied short programmes of works by well known and less known composers.

“The Festival concluded aptly on a balmy summer evening with an English Summer Serenade. This featured the fine local choir the Harborough Singers, conducted by David Beavan, in works by Purcell and Handel. The Camerata performed orchestral pieces by Elgar and Vaughan Williams and also played with the choir. The concert concluded with a joint, and rousing, rendition of Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’.

“We look forward to the 2018 Fest! As one audience member said: “you don’t need to go to London to hear top professional musicians when you can come to this festival”.”